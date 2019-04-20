Speaking with Consequence Of Sound, guitar icon Slash discussed his on going collaboration with Myles kennedy & The Conspirators, Guns N' Roses, and he revealed his choice for greatest rock band ever. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

On regrouping with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators amid Guns N' Roses successful reunion

Slash: "I never planned on disbanding the Conspirators, even when the Guns thing first came up. And that’s because I’ve been playing with (The Conspirators) for almost 10 years now and we had some material that we’d started working on and it’s too fun and too cool a thing, and it’s very much under the radar, too. It’s like whereas Guns N’ Roses is a major high profile act and all that, Conspirators is pretty small and down-to-earth and stripped down. I think I enjoy that side of things. So, even with Guns, where you go out and do this epic, huge, large tour, I still love doing these smaller kind of things and it’s just very sort of bare bones. So, it’s a great vehicle for that."

On his expectations for the Guns N' Roses reunion tour

Slash: "I didn’t have a lot of lofty ideas of how successful it was going to be, and it didn’t really matter. Really, what it came down to, it was more fun just to be with the guys and just to do it, and the fans were unreal. That was really what it was all about for me. Now, at this time, in hindsight, to say that it was one of the most successful tours (of all time) — that’s obviously very humbling, and you feel very grateful to have been appreciated to that extent."

On who he believes is the greates rock band ever

Slash: "AC/DC is bar none, with the exception of The Rolling Stones, the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band ever. The Stones will always come first for me and then AC/DC. There are no other bands that actually play that brand of really ’50s-influenced straight-up rock ‘n’ roll like AC/DC. I love them for that. I think Phil Rudd is one of the best drummers of all time. So anytime he was not in the band, I was always disappointed. But it’s great that Cliff (Williams is) going to be back because I remember being backstage with those guys at the end of the last tour and him saying that he was gone and that he was retired. So it’s great that everybody’s back, but it’s especially awesome that Brian (Johnson) is back."

Read the complete interview here.

Guns N’ Roses are the first act to be announced for the return of Louder Than Life. This year the festival will be headed to its new home at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center on Friday, September 27, Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

This will mark the debut of the Guns N’ Roses lineup at the Louder Than Life festival and is the first appearance for the rock giants since performing in Hawaii in December 2018 in association with the Andy Irons Foundation. Sending fans into a frenzy since the Not In This Lifetime Tour kickoff in 2016, Guns N’ Roses has the number 2 highest grossing tour of all time, and has performed an astounding 150+ shows for over 5 million fans to date in stadiums, arenas and as part of festivals worldwide.

"There are only a handful of bands through the years whose music not only resonates with fans, but changes the entire face of rock ‘n' roll. Guns N' Roses is one of those true icons,” says festival producer Danny Wimmer. “Every year we want to come back bigger and better, and we can't wait to welcome Axl, Slash, Duff and the rest of GN'R to the Louder Than Life stage."

The full Louder Than Life lineup will be announced today (Monday, April 8th). Tickets go on sale at 9 AM, ET at the following price levels:

- 3-Day Weekend General Admission: starting at $149.50 + fees

- 3-Day Mint Experience VIP: starting at $449.50 + fees

- 3-Day Top Shelf VIP: $1,399.50 + fees

- Single Day General Admission: starting at $69.50 + fees

- Single Day VIP: starting at $199.50 + fees

Visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com for full details.