SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS Offering Online Bass Lessons

Do you love Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators? Want to learn how to play bassist Todd Kerns' parts? For a limited time, Todd will go through and show you how to play one of five SMKC songs on bass, online.

Pick from "You're A Lie", "Driving Rain", "World On Fire", "Back From Cali", or "Anastasia". The cost is $100 for an approximately 30 minute lesson, with a percentage of the proceeds going to Musicares. For further details, send a message via Todd's official Facebook page or email info@toddkerns.com. There are a VERY limited number of spaces. First come first serve.

Check out each of the aforementioned SMKC songs:

"You're A Lie":

"Driving Rain":

"World On Fire":

"Back From Cali":

"Anastasia":