SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS Offering Online Bass Lessons
April 13, 2020, 33 minutes ago
Do you love Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators? Want to learn how to play bassist Todd Kerns' parts? For a limited time, Todd will go through and show you how to play one of five SMKC songs on bass, online.
Pick from "You're A Lie", "Driving Rain", "World On Fire", "Back From Cali", or "Anastasia". The cost is $100 for an approximately 30 minute lesson, with a percentage of the proceeds going to Musicares. For further details, send a message via Todd's official Facebook page or email info@toddkerns.com. There are a VERY limited number of spaces. First come first serve.
Check out each of the aforementioned SMKC songs:
"You're A Lie":
"Driving Rain":
"World On Fire":
"Back From Cali":
"Anastasia":