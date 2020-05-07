SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS On Not Playing GUNS N' ROSES Songs Live - "Our Audience Definitely Likes To Hear Our Stuff"

While maintaining quarantine at his home in Las Vegas, Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) was a guest on The Cassius Morris Show. During their interview, which can be viewed below, Todd spoke about his early career, meeting and working with Slash, the conversation he had with Slash about removing Guns N' Roses songs from their setlist, and much more. An excerpt follows:

In terms of the Slash set, in years past it was a healthy mix of your songs and Guns songs. In the past couple years, there weren't any Guns songs included. Is there any conversation about that?

TK: "In the beginning when we started playing with him, it was like Slash's Snakepit, Velvet Revolver, Guns N' Roses. And we actually did an Alter Bridge song in the beginning as well. But on the last time around, it was definitely discussed. Slash said, 'I just want to do Conspirators songs.' I remember being like, are you sure? It's not a lack of confidence, it's just kind of like okay, if you feel that's what you want to do. We did 'Nightrain', I think every night, from Appetite For Destruction. And the rest of it was all from the solo album, Apocalyptic Love, World On Fire, Living The Dream. I think we might have done 'Fall To Pieces' by Velvet Revolver here and there at some juncture."

"But largely it was, we built three albums plus the solo album's worth of a catalog. We always say, our last tour was almost our best received in a way. No matter who you are, you're starting a new band, you're really building an audience, you're trying to get people to dig your thing. In the beginning, we basically had the first solo album and all Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver, and Snakepit stuff. So it was kind of a slam dunk. It's a hungry audience coming to see Slash do all that stuff. It was kind of like a baited audience. But we definitely learned over the years, we built an audience. By the time we got to the Living The Dream Tour, it definitely was well received. Our audience definitely likes to hear our stuff. That was very rewarding."