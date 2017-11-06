SLASH Discusses Being Appointed As Gibson’s First Global Brand Ambassador; Video

Gibson, the world’s leading music lifestyle brand, recently announced Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash as Global Brand Ambassador, the first such designation in the company’s history. As part of the new role, Slash is highlighting the music lifestyle of Gibson with a series of new signature products and exclusive content.

Slash embodies Gibson’s values of quality, prestige and innovation and has brought the indelible sound and style of Gibson guitars to new heights of popularity and recognition over the last 30 years.

“It's an honor to be Gibson's first Global Brand Ambassador,” said Slash. “I've been working with Gibson since the early days of my professional career and playing Gibson guitars since before that. I'm proud of the creative relationship we've developed over the years.”

In the new video below, Slash discusses his collaboration with Gibson: