SLASH Discusses Early Influences, FM Radio, VAN HALEN And More; 2010 BangerTV “Raw & Uncut” Video Interview Posted

June 20, 2017, 37 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities slash guns n' roses

SLASH Discusses Early Influences, FM Radio, VAN HALEN And More; 2010 BangerTV “Raw & Uncut” Video Interview Posted

Legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash was interviewed in London in 2010 by Sam Dunn for the series Metal Evolution, He talked about his early influences, the important of FM radio, Van Halen and more. This extended interview excerpt is presented raw and uncut, with new director's commentary.

Find Guns N’ Roses’ complete live itinerary at this location.

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

Latest Reviews