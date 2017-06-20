SLASH Discusses Early Influences, FM Radio, VAN HALEN And More; 2010 BangerTV “Raw & Uncut” Video Interview Posted
Legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash was interviewed in London in 2010 by Sam Dunn for the series Metal Evolution, He talked about his early influences, the important of FM radio, Van Halen and more. This extended interview excerpt is presented raw and uncut, with new director's commentary.
Find Guns N’ Roses’ complete live itinerary at this location.