SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Announce North American Tour Dates

February 4, 2019, 42 minutes ago

news hard rock slash featuring myles kennedy and the conspirators

SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Announce North American Tour Dates

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are hitting the road this summer in support of their new album, Living The Dream. North American dates are listed below. Fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow, February 5th, at 10 AM, local times. Use the password SLASH19.

Dates:

July
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – “Demolition Man” (AFM)

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – “Demolition Man” (AFM)

Featured Video

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

Latest Reviews