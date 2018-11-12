SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Debut Official Music Video For "Mind Your Manners"

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released a new music video for “Mind Your Manners", a track from the their new album, Living The Dream (out now). The video, made with a little help from Cinebody and fans, was filmed in Los Angeles on October 16th at the Palladium in Hollywood.

"It was great to involve the fans to make this video,” says Slash. “They did an awesome job! Having Clifton shoot as well as edit it all together was just perfect."

Watch below:

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' 2019 European Tour Dates:

February

7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany

9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

22 - Zenith - Paris, France

23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

March

3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal