SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Debut Official Music Video For "Mind Your Manners"
November 12, 2018, 2 hours ago
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released a new music video for “Mind Your Manners", a track from the their new album, Living The Dream (out now). The video, made with a little help from Cinebody and fans, was filmed in Los Angeles on October 16th at the Palladium in Hollywood.
"It was great to involve the fans to make this video,” says Slash. “They did an awesome job! Having Clifton shoot as well as edit it all together was just perfect."
Watch below:
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' 2019 European Tour Dates:
February
7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany
9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT
12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
22 - Zenith - Paris, France
23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT
24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT
28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
March
3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT
10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain
15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal