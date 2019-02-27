SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS - Euro Tour 2019: Behind-The-Scenes In Paris (Video)

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released this new video, featuring behind-the-scenes footage shot in Paris during their European tour.

Catch Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators live on tour, in support of their most recent album, Living The Dream. Confirmed dates are as listed:

February

27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

March

3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal

May

5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru

10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina

14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina

15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina

17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina

18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina

21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil

29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil

June

1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil

3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil

7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany

8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland

14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom

16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria

19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany

22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium

25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia

July

9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando