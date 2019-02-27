SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS - Euro Tour 2019: Behind-The-Scenes In Paris (Video)
February 27, 2019, 35 minutes ago
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released this new video, featuring behind-the-scenes footage shot in Paris during their European tour.
Catch Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators live on tour, in support of their most recent album, Living The Dream. Confirmed dates are as listed:
February
27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
March
3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy
10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain
15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal
May
5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia
7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru
10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile
12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina
14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina
15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina
17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina
18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina
21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil
24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil
25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil
27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil
29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil
June
1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil
3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil
7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany
8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany
12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland
14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom
16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria
19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany
22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium
25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia
July
9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando