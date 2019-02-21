SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Film Live DVD In The UK

Todd Kerns, who plays bass for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators has revealed that the band filmed a live DVD on February 20th at the legendary Apollo in London, England. Of course, tickets were completely sold out. The DVD will be released via Eagle Rock Productions, presumably later this year.

Slash himself has commented, "London, that was a fucking blast! I'm glad we captured the night on video! Thanks for a truly memorable evening! RnFnR!"

The 22-song setlist from London was as follows:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Halo"

"Standing In The Sun"

"Ghost"

"Back From Cali"

"My Antidote"

"Serve You Right"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"Shadow Life"

"We're All Gonna Die" (Todd Kerns on vocals)

"Doctor Alibi" (Todd Kerns on vocals)

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Wicked Stone" (extended guitar solo)

"Mind Your Manners"

"Driving Rain"

"By The Sword"

"Nightrain"

"Starlight"

"You're A Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Avalon"

"Anastasia"

Catch Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators live on tour, in support of their most recent album, Living The Dream. Confirmed dates are as listed:

February

22 - Zenith - Paris, France - SOLD OUT

23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

March

3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal

May

5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru

10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina

14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina

15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina

17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina

18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina

21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil

29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil

June

1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil

3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil

7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany

8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland

14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom

16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria

19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany

22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium

25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia

July

9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando