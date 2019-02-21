SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Film Live DVD In The UK
Todd Kerns, who plays bass for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators has revealed that the band filmed a live DVD on February 20th at the legendary Apollo in London, England. Of course, tickets were completely sold out. The DVD will be released via Eagle Rock Productions, presumably later this year.
Slash himself has commented, "London, that was a fucking blast! I'm glad we captured the night on video! Thanks for a truly memorable evening! RnFnR!"
The 22-song setlist from London was as follows:
"The Call Of The Wild"
"Halo"
"Standing In The Sun"
"Ghost"
"Back From Cali"
"My Antidote"
"Serve You Right"
"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"
"Shadow Life"
"We're All Gonna Die" (Todd Kerns on vocals)
"Doctor Alibi" (Todd Kerns on vocals)
"Lost Inside The Girl"
"Wicked Stone" (extended guitar solo)
"Mind Your Manners"
"Driving Rain"
"By The Sword"
"Nightrain"
"Starlight"
"You're A Lie"
"World On Fire"
"Avalon"
"Anastasia"
Catch Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators live on tour, in support of their most recent album, Living The Dream. Confirmed dates are as listed:
February
22 - Zenith - Paris, France - SOLD OUT
23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT
24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT
28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
March
3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT
10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain
15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal
May
5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia
7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru
10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile
12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina
14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina
15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina
17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina
18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina
21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil
24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil
25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil
27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil
29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil
June
1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil
3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil
7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany
8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany
12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland
14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom
16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria
19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany
22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium
25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia
July
9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando