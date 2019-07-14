SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Invite Fans To Help Document North American Tour

Calling all Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators fans in both The United States and Canada; the band is looking for your assistance!

"Want to help us document our North American tour? It's easy! We want to see your day leading up to the show, and your experience in the crowd. Download the Cinebody app at this location, enter code NORAM and film your experience at the show. Make sure to accept push notifications. Show us what you got and we look forward to seeing what you shoot!"

Catch Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators on tour across North America at the following shows:

July

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

4 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Theater

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

10 - Maryland Heights, MO - KSHE Pig Roast

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released this recap video of their performance at Download Festival UK on June 14th.

The band has also released an official live video for "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", recorded at their sold out performance at The Eventim Apollo, London back in February. The video features the album version of the song overlaid with intimate backstage footage and live footage from the Eventim Apollo and shows why the band are such an incendiary live draw.