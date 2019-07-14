SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Invite Fans To Help Document North American Tour
July 14, 2019, an hour ago
Calling all Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators fans in both The United States and Canada; the band is looking for your assistance!
"Want to help us document our North American tour? It's easy! We want to see your day leading up to the show, and your experience in the crowd. Download the Cinebody app at this location, enter code NORAM and film your experience at the show. Make sure to accept push notifications. Show us what you got and we look forward to seeing what you shoot!"
Catch Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators on tour across North America at the following shows:
July
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
4 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Theater
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
10 - Maryland Heights, MO - KSHE Pig Roast
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released this recap video of their performance at Download Festival UK on June 14th.
The band has also released an official live video for "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", recorded at their sold out performance at The Eventim Apollo, London back in February. The video features the album version of the song overlaid with intimate backstage footage and live footage from the Eventim Apollo and shows why the band are such an incendiary live draw.