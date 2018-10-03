SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Perform "Driving Rain" At Exclusive L.A. Show; Video

SiriusXM have released this new video, in which Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators perform the song "Driving Rain" during an exclusive subscriber performance at Los Angeles' Whisky A Go Go.

“Driving Rain” is the first single off their new album, Living The Dream (out now). Order the album at this location, and see the official music video for the song below.

Slash describes creating the fun clip: "The idea behind doing an animated video for ‘Driving Rain’ is mostly due to the dark subject matter of the song influencing directors to come up with very dramatic, dark and sullen regular live action treatments that weren’t any fun at all (no offense to those guys). So, I wanted to create something that could be tongue-in-cheek and yet still be dark with live-action animation. We're all big fans of Stoopid Buddy and they came up with a great concept and treatment. We love the video and it came out fn’ brilliant. Fyi, no puppets were harmed during the making of this video."

“Our whole team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios was beyond excited to work with Slash, Myles, and those hard rocking Conspirators,” explains John Harvatine IV, Creative Director and Co-Founder. “We had a blast creating a dramatic heart-pounding music video with rag-doll-like rod puppets and adrenaline-filled RC Jeeps. From this moment forward, ‘Driving Rain’ is now the Citizen Kane of music videos!”

Living The Dream is Slash’s fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (Vocals), Brent Fitz (Drums), Todd Kerns (Bass & Vocals) and Frank Sidoris (Guitar & Vocals).

The cover art for Living The Dream was created by renowned visual artist Ron English.

Living The Dream tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Serve You Right"

"My Antidote"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Read Between The Lines"

"Slow Grind"

"The One You Loved Is Gone"

"Driving Rain"

"Sugar Cane"

"The Great Pretender"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"The Great Pretender" static video:

"My Antidote" static video:

"Mind Your Manners" static video:

"Driving Rain" static video:

On September 12th, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators performed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band performed five songs on the show's outdoor stage in front of a standing-room-only crowd. Watch them perform "Driving Rain" and "Mind Your Manners" below:

Tour dates:

October

4 - Casino Rama - Rama, Canada

5 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport - New York, NY

6 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

9 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

11 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

14 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

16 - The Palladium - Los Angeles, CA