SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Video

Last night, Wednesday, September 12th, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators performed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band performed five songs on the show's outdoor stage in front of a standing-room-only crowd. Watch them perform "Driving Rain" and "Mind Your Manners" below:

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will release their new album, Living The Dream, on September 21st via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records.

Living The Dream is Slash’s fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (Vocals), Brent Fitz (Drums), Todd Kerns (Bass & Vocals) and Frank Sidoris (Guitar & Vocals). The band has launched a physical pre-order for a variety of bundles for Living The Dream. View them now at this location.

Pre-order trailer:

The cover art for Living The Dream was created by renowned visual artist Ron English.

Living The Dream tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Serve You Right"

"My Antidote"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Read Between The Lines"

"Slow Grind"

"The One You Loved Is Gone"

"Driving Rain"

"Sugar Cane"

"The Great Pretender"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"Mind Your Manners" static video:

"Driving Rain" static video:

For Living The Dream, Slash and his band re-teamed with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus) on the powerful 12 song collection. The band’s previous albums World On Fire and Apocalyptic Love, debuted in the Top Ten on 12 charts globally, spawned three #1 hit singles at US Rock Radio and earned worldwide praise garnering Slash some of the best critical acclaim of his career.

The group’s North American headlining tour begins tonight, September 13th, in Los Angeles visiting 20 major cities including New York, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, DC (Silver Spring, MD), Chicago (New Buffalo, MI), Austin, Houston, and more before ending October 14th in Sacramento (all dates below).

September

13 - The Whiskey A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

15 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

16 - Kaaboo Del Mar - Del Mar, CA

18 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, CA

19 - Fillmore - Denver, CO

21 - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - Tulsa, OK

22 - Winstar - Thackerville, OK

24 - Stubbs - Austin, TX

26 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

29 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

October

1 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

2 - Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

4 - Casino Rama - Rama, Canada

5 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport - New York, NY

6 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

9 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

11 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

14 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA