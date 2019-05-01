SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Premier Official Live Video For "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released an official live video for "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", recorded at the band's sold out live performance at The Eventim Apollo, London on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The stunning video features the album version of the song overlaid with intimate backstage footage and live footage from the Eventim Apollo and shows why the band are such an incendiary live draw.

The video, shot and edited by Dan Sturgess, acts as the perfect precursor to Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' remaining tour dates throughout 2019. May and June sees Slash tour South America, before returning to Europe though June and July. The band then play Israel, Canada and the US through July and August.

Tour dates:

May

5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru

10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina

14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina

15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina

17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina

18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina

21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil

29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil

June

1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil

3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil

7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany

9 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

10 - Pinkpop Festival - Landgraff, Netherlands

12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland

14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom

16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria

19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany

20 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia

30 - Esso-Servigliano - Servigliano, Italy

July

1 - Auditorium Stranvinski @ 2M2C - Montreux, Switzerland

3 - estival De Nimes - Nimes, France

4 - Eurockeennes - Sermamagny, France

6 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy

9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando