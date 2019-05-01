SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Premier Official Live Video For "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"
May 1, 2019, an hour ago
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released an official live video for "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", recorded at the band's sold out live performance at The Eventim Apollo, London on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The stunning video features the album version of the song overlaid with intimate backstage footage and live footage from the Eventim Apollo and shows why the band are such an incendiary live draw.
The video, shot and edited by Dan Sturgess, acts as the perfect precursor to Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' remaining tour dates throughout 2019. May and June sees Slash tour South America, before returning to Europe though June and July. The band then play Israel, Canada and the US through July and August.
Tour dates:
May
5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia
7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru
10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile
12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina
14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina
15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina
17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina
18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina
21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil
24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil
25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil
27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil
29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil
June
1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil
3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil
7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany
9 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany
10 - Pinkpop Festival - Landgraff, Netherlands
12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland
14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom
16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria
19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany
20 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium
23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia
30 - Esso-Servigliano - Servigliano, Italy
July
1 - Auditorium Stranvinski @ 2M2C - Montreux, Switzerland
3 - estival De Nimes - Nimes, France
4 - Eurockeennes - Sermamagny, France
6 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy
9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando