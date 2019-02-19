SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Release Behind-The-Scenes Video From UK / Europe Tour

As Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are currently on their worldwide Living The Dream Tour 2019 through Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the UK, the group has released a behind-the-scenes video clip. Featuring the new song “Call Of The Wild” - the fiery opener off their new album Living The Dream - the clip was shot on location in Lodz, Poland by Sturge Media.

“’Call of the Wild’ is a riff I brought to the band when we were on a break during the ‘World on Fire tour,” explains Slash. “I can’t remember the exact nucleus of where it came from, but it was a cool riff and something I felt strongly about. In my mind, it was always of paramount importance to get back to that particular riff and chord progression. Sometimes, you get an idea and you’re committed to it and you have to see it through. And this song was one of those ideas.”



“It’s probably one of my favorite riffs on the record,” adds Myles Kennedy. “The whole thing came together nicely. The lyric revolves around the idea of burning out on this technology-obsessed world that we live in and coming to the realization that it’s time to power down and get back to the essence of living. ‘Call of the Wild,’ you know?”

The band is hitting the road this summer in support of Living The Dream. North American dates are listed below.

Dates:

July

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando