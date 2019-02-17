SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Release Official Video For "Call Of The Wild"
February 17, 2019, an hour ago
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released an official video for "Call Of The Wild", taken from the band's 2018 album, Living The Dream. Check it out below.
Living The Dream tracklisting:
"The Call Of The Wild"
"Serve You Right"
"My Antidote"
"Mind Your Manners"
"Lost Inside The Girl"
"Read Between The Lines"
"Slow Grind"
"The One You Loved Is Gone"
"Driving Rain"
"Sugar Cane"
"The Great Pretender"
"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"
The band is hitting the road this summer in support of their new album, Living The Dream. North American dates are listed below.
Dates:
July
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando