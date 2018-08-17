SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Streaming New Song "Mind Your Manners"

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will release their new album Living The Dream on September 21st via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. A static video for the track "Mind Your Manners" can be found below.

Living The Dream is Slash’s fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (Vocals), Brent Fitz (Drums), Todd Kerns (Bass & Vocals) and Frank Sidoris (Guitar & Vocals). The band has launched a physical pre-order for a variety of bundles for Living The Dream. View them now at this location.

Pre-order trailer:

The band has also unveiled the album cover art and tracklisting for Living The Dream. The artwork was created by renowned visual artist Ron English.

Living The Dream tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Serve You Right"

"My Antidote"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Read Between The Lines"

"Slow Grind"

"The One You Loved Is Gone"

"Driving Rain"

"Sugar Cane"

"The Great Pretender"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"Mind Your Manners" static video:

"Driving Rain" static video:

For Living The Dream, Slash and his band re-teamed with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus) on the powerful 12 song collection. The band’s previous albums World On Fire and Apocalyptic Love, debuted in the Top Ten on 12 charts globally, spawned three #1 hit singles at US Rock Radio and earned worldwide praise garnering Slash some of the best critical acclaim of his career.

SiriusXM has announced that Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will perform exclusively for SiriusXM on Tuesday, September 11th at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, California.

The intimate set for SiriusXM listeners will showcase Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators performing songs from their upcoming album Living The Dream, and their previous works World On Fire and Apocalyptic Love.

The group’s North American headlining tour begins September 13th in Los Angeles visiting 20 major cities including New York, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, DC (Silver Spring, MD), Chicago (New Buffalo, MI), Austin, Houston, and more before ending October 14th in Sacramento (all dates below).

September

13 - The Whiskey A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

15 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

16 - Kaaboo Del Mar - Del Mar, CA

18 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, CA

19 - Fillmore - Denver, CO

21 - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - Tulsa, OK

22 - Winstar - Thackerville, OK

24 - Stubbs - Austin, TX

26 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

29 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

October

1 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

2 - Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

4 - Casino Rama - Rama, Canada

5 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport - New York, NY

6 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

9 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

11 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

14 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA