SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Wrap Up Sold Out Tour; SLASH's 7-Song, Halloween Playlist 'Universal Monsters Maze Soundtrack', Out Now

The iconic, Grammy-winning guitarist Slash and his band Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators wrapped their nationwide, sold out headlining tour - their first in four years - on Tuesday night (October 16th) at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

The group ripped through a 22-song, electrifying two-hour show which included a special guest appearance from Duff McKagan on the Guns N' Roses song "It's So Easy". The band which, in addition to Slash and singer Myles Kennedy, includes Todd Kerns (bass), Brent Fitz (drums) and Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar) will continue touring worldwide in support of their acclaimed new album Living The Dream, which spawned the first single “Driving Rain”, and is officially a Top 5 hit at Rock Radio.

Today, Thursday, October 18th - just in time for Halloween - Slash has released a brand new, 7-song playlist titled Universal Monsters Maze Sounddtrack. Fans can enjoy the spooky soundtrack as background music to usher in Halloween night on Spotify, Apple, Pandora and Amazon. Click here to order your copy.

Slash composed the original music for Halloween Horror Nights ‘Universal Monsters’ Maze which fans can experience live at Universal Studios Hollywood from October 18-21, 25-28, 31 and November 1-3, 2018. The ‘Universal Monsters’ Maze pays homage to iconic classic Monsters by underscoring each of their unique attributes and reimagining them into terrifying modern-day characters. The Wolf Man, The Invisible Man, The Phantom of the Opera, Dracula, Dracula’s Bride, Frankenstein’s Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein and The Mummy are among those featured, to which Slash composed a unique, complex composition adding a haunting dimension to the experience.

“As a fan of horror movies and of ‘Halloween Horror Nights,’ I jumped at the chance to once again collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood to produce a soundtrack for the maze,” said Slash. “Similar to the way music affects a film, I wanted to compose a score for the legions of infamous characters featured in the maze to elicit a greater sense of terror. In the end, the goal was to ultimately make the guests feel as if they are playing an integral role in a classic Monster movie.”

Tracklisting:

“We Belong Dead” - inspired by Frankenstein Monster’s immortal line from the explosive finale of The Bride Of Frankenstein.

“The Danse Of The Dead” – inspired by “Danse Macabre”, the late medieval art movement that celebrated “the universality of death” and influenced the famous masquerade ball scene from The Phantom Of The Opera.

“The Final Scare” – this guitar-driven, up-tempo track combines punk with modern electronic where multiple monsters attack in the maze.

“Universal Monsters Rising” – Slash’s signature lead guitar joins with the mournful sound of a tolling church and the sharp, staccato stabs of violins to call guests to the graveyard, where Universal Monsters rise again.

“The Collection Room / Dracula’s Lair” – composed to accompany The Mummy and Dracula sections of the maze, this track transitions between Middle Eastern and Eastern European instrumentation to bring to life these two Classic Monsters.

“Monsters, Maniacs and Madmen (Universal Monsters Maze Medley)” – this compilation, takes a single haunting melody and transforms it.

“Sweet Licks (music from 'Clowns 3D')” – Slash composed this track with a creepy carnival vibe for 2014’s “Clowns 3D” maze.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' 2019 European Tour Dates:

February

7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany

9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

22 - Zenith - Paris, France

23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

March

3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal

(Colour photo by Steve Rose, black & white photo by ZB Images)