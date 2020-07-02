SLASH - "Focusing On Writing New Music, Recording Demos For GUNS N' ROSES"

Nick Bowcott recently interviewed Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash; their complete chat can be heard below. Slash discussed composing horror movie soundtracks, maintaining his formidable chops, how he's been making the most of the COVID-19 quarantine, and much, much more. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

How have you been dealing with this lockdown?

"It's frustrating, because we would be on the road right now. You know I'm a touring guy. The whole (Guns N' Roses) tour from March all the way through September is obviously cancelled until next year. And then we don't even know for sure what's gonna happen next year. So that was frustrating."

"I've been pretty much a homebody, but I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own. I've been jamming with Duff (McKagan, GN'R bassist) and I've been jamming with Axl (Rose, GN'R vocalist), and I've been doing stuff like that, so we've been getting some work done that way. But I haven't been doing much else. I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artist and whatnot. Basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns and whatnot."