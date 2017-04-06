SLASH & FRIENDS To Perform At Los Angeles Zoo Association's 2017 Beastly Ball

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash will play the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's 2017 Beastly Ball on May 20th to benefit the new Species Conservation Action Network, according to Billboard.

Joining Slash will be special guests Jack Black, Grace Potter and Bernard Fowler, who will be backed by Jimmy Vivino and The Basic Cable Band (Conan O’Brien Show).

The show is produced in partnership with Citi, Live Nation and NextVR and is part of the larger Backstage With Citi concert series which rewards card members with access to thousands of events annually. In addition to Slash's zoo performance broadcast in virtual reality, fans will have access to watch VR behind-the-scenes footage, an interview with the guitarist and his rehearsal.

"I'm honored and proud to be a part of the L.A. Zoo's 50th Anniversary Beastly Ball," said Slash in a statement. "It's going to be the biggest yet, and I'm really looking forward to jamming live with some good friends."

Read more at Billboard.com.