SLASH Ft. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS - Behind-The-Scenes At Download Festival 2019; Video
June 21, 2019, an hour ago
Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released this recap video of their performance at Download Festival UK on Friday, June 14.
Last month, the band released an official live video for "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", recorded at their sold out live performance at The Eventim Apollo, London on Wednesday, February 20. The video features the album version of the song overlaid with intimate backstage footage and live footage from the Eventim Apollo and shows why the band are such an incendiary live draw.
Tour dates:
June
22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium
23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia
30 - Esso-Servigliano - Servigliano, Italy
July
1 - Auditorium Stranvinski @ 2M2C - Montreux, Switzerland
3 - estival De Nimes - Nimes, France
4 - Eurockeennes - Sermamagny, France
6 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy
9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando