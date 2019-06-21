SLASH Ft. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS - Behind-The-Scenes At Download Festival 2019; Video

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released this recap video of their performance at Download Festival UK on Friday, June 14.

Last month, the band released an official live video for "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", recorded at their sold out live performance at The Eventim Apollo, London on Wednesday, February 20. The video features the album version of the song overlaid with intimate backstage footage and live footage from the Eventim Apollo and shows why the band are such an incendiary live draw.

Tour dates:

June

22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia

30 - Esso-Servigliano - Servigliano, Italy

July

1 - Auditorium Stranvinski @ 2M2C - Montreux, Switzerland

3 - estival De Nimes - Nimes, France

4 - Eurockeennes - Sermamagny, France

6 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy

9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando