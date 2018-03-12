SLASH Granted Restraining Order Against Uninvited Guest

Slash claims a man tried to make his way into the Guns N' Roses guitarist's home during a Super Bowl party in February by convincing Slash's girlfriend he was a friend, reports TMZ.

After being denied entry to Slash's home, the man allegedly rang the doorbell several times and got so angry he violently bashed the security camera.

Two weeks later, Slash says the same guy showed up at an invitation-only party. When he was turned away again, he sat on his motorcycle in the parking lot revving his engine.

This prompted Slash to go to court, where a judge granted a temporary restraining order. Learn more at this location.

Guns N' Roses resume their Not In This Lifetime Tour on June 3rd in Berlin, Germany. A complete list of tour dates can be seen here.