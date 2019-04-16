SLASH - "I'm Really Looking Forward To Working On A New GUNS N' ROSES Record And All That"

Speaking with Belfast Live, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash commented once again on the possibility of the band heading to the studio to record new material.

Slash: “To have the opportunity to go back with Guns and that being such an amazing experience and such a positive experience, at this point in time, right now, to be in these two bands is probably one of the best professional periods I’ve ever been in. I’m really looking forward to working on a new Guns record and all that.

We’re focused on working towards this new record that everybody’s been asking about. So start focusing on that in earnest. And that’s it. I’m not thinking about anything else while that is going on. That’s really the main focus. By the time the Conspirators tour is done I will have written enough material for the next Conspirators record that whenever that break comes up with Guns N’ Roses we can go on to do that. We’ll just juggle all this stuff, schedules permitting.”

Read the complete interview here.

During an interview with Chile's Futuro 88.9 FM, Slash revealed that Guns N' Roses will be returning to the road later this year, albeit briefly.

Slash: "After South America (with The Conspirators), we go straight to Europe and do the festivals over there. And then from Europe, we go back to the States and Canada and do our first Canadian tour, plus some US dates, and that goes until August. And then after that, I'm gonna hook up with Guns N' Roses. Guns N' Roses has a small tour in October, and then... there's been so much talk about this (new) Guns N' Roses record, which we haven't actually done anything with, so we're gonna sort of focus on that. And then The Conspirators will be (regrouping) some time coming up, depending on what Guns N' Roses is doing, but I've already started putting together material for the new Conspirators record."

Check out snippets from the interview on the Futuro 88.9 FM page here.