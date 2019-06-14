SLASH - "I Wrote A Bunch Of New Material While Out On The Road With THE CONSPIRATORS"

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash recently spoke with Rock Cellar about the status of a (possible) new GN'R record, touring with his back-up band Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, and Les Paul guitars. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Rock Cellar: You recently made news. You said in an interview a month or so ago, there’s probably enough songs for a new Guns N’ Roses album, is that true?

Slash: "No, you know, by the time it gets to the place where anybody’s read it, it’s morphed into something more than what I directly said. There is material that Axl’s been working on for a while. It could be enough for a record if we put it all together. The whole thing of Guns N’ Roses getting in the studio and getting this record done — with myself and with Duff (McKagan) and all that — it’s really just getting started. So it’s really hard to say. Everybody’s got demos, and everybody’s got material, and this that and the other, for whatever it could be. It’s just a matter of us focusing on it. So it’s really hard to answer questions on the next Guns thing."

Rock Cellar: Do you have a vision for it beyond the August dates, when you wrap (the Living The Dream tour)?

Slash: "Well, once the Conspirators wrap things up, at some point, my focus is going to be on Guns, as soon as that is over. Because then Guns has a late September / October festival run coming up. So the focus will be totally around Guns. But like I always do, I wrote a bunch of new material while out on the road with the Conspirators. So I have a bunch of new material for Conspirators when the time comes that we can get back in the studio and do the next record. That will be during a break from Guns, like the last one. So there’s a lot of stuff going on."

Upcoming Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators tour dates are listed below.

June

14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom

16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria

19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany

20 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia

30 - Esso-Servigliano - Servigliano, Italy

July

1 - Auditorium Stranvinski at 2M2C - Montreux, Switzerland

3 - Festival De Nimes - Nimes, France

4 - Eurockeennes - Sermamagny, France

6 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy

9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando