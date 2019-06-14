SLASH - "I Wrote A Bunch Of New Material While Out On The Road With THE CONSPIRATORS"
June 14, 2019, an hour ago
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash recently spoke with Rock Cellar about the status of a (possible) new GN'R record, touring with his back-up band Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, and Les Paul guitars. Following is an excerpt from the interview.
Rock Cellar: You recently made news. You said in an interview a month or so ago, there’s probably enough songs for a new Guns N’ Roses album, is that true?
Slash: "No, you know, by the time it gets to the place where anybody’s read it, it’s morphed into something more than what I directly said. There is material that Axl’s been working on for a while. It could be enough for a record if we put it all together. The whole thing of Guns N’ Roses getting in the studio and getting this record done — with myself and with Duff (McKagan) and all that — it’s really just getting started. So it’s really hard to say. Everybody’s got demos, and everybody’s got material, and this that and the other, for whatever it could be. It’s just a matter of us focusing on it. So it’s really hard to answer questions on the next Guns thing."
Rock Cellar: Do you have a vision for it beyond the August dates, when you wrap (the Living The Dream tour)?
Slash: "Well, once the Conspirators wrap things up, at some point, my focus is going to be on Guns, as soon as that is over. Because then Guns has a late September / October festival run coming up. So the focus will be totally around Guns. But like I always do, I wrote a bunch of new material while out on the road with the Conspirators. So I have a bunch of new material for Conspirators when the time comes that we can get back in the studio and do the next record. That will be during a break from Guns, like the last one. So there’s a lot of stuff going on."
Upcoming Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators tour dates are listed below.
June
14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom
16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria
19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany
20 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium
23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia
30 - Esso-Servigliano - Servigliano, Italy
July
1 - Auditorium Stranvinski at 2M2C - Montreux, Switzerland
3 - Festival De Nimes - Nimes, France
4 - Eurockeennes - Sermamagny, France
6 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy
9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando