SLASH Looks Back On Formative Years - "I Never Had Any Aspirations To Become A Musician; The Only Natural Talent I Had Was Drawing"
December 30, 2018, an hour ago
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash recently guested on WTF With Marc Maron. During the the in-depth interview below, Slash talks about being involved with a tangled web of Los Angeles bands that led to the formation of Guns N’ Roses, "the band no one wanted to see succeed except the people who were directly involved in it." He also discusses collaborating with Michael Jackson, Carole King, reuniting with GNR, and his recent projects with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. The interview begins at 19:12.
On January 9, 2019, Universal Music Japan will release Conspiracy Series Volume 1 by Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. This greatest hits collection will feature 13 songs, and can be pre-ordered at this location. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:
"World On Fire"
"One Last Thrill"
"30 Years To Life"
"Apocalyptic Love"
"Sahara" (feat.Koshi Inaba)
"Doctor Alibi" (feat. Lemmy Kilmister)
"Watch This" (feat. Dave Grohl and Duff McKagan)
"Bad Rain"
"You’re A Lie"
"Too Far Gone"
"Crucify The Dead" (feat. Ozzy Osbourne)
"Shadow Life"
"Mind Your Manners"
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' 2019 Tour Dates:
January
8 - Hard Rock Coliseum - Singapore, Singapore
10 - GMM Live House - Bankok, Thailand
13 - YES 24 Live Hall - Gwangjin-gu, South Korea
15 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan
17 - Studio Coast - Tokyo, Japan
20 - Beijing Exhibition Hall - Beijing, China
22 - Modernsky Lab - Shanghai, China
25 - Baypark Arena - Tauranga, New Zealand
26 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand
28 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
30 - Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre - Brisbane, Australia
February
1 - Margaret Court Arena - Melbourne, Australia
3 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia
7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany
9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT
12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
22 - Zenith - Paris, France
23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT
24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT
28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
March
3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT
10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain
15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal
May
5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia
7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru
10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile
12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina
14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina
15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina
17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina
18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina
21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil
24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil
25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil
27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil
29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil
June
1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil
3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil
7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany
8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany
12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland
14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom
16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria
19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany
22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium
25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
26 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia
July
9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel