SLASH Looks Back On Formative Years - "I Never Had Any Aspirations To Become A Musician; The Only Natural Talent I Had Was Drawing"

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash recently guested on WTF With Marc Maron. During the the in-depth interview below, Slash talks about being involved with a tangled web of Los Angeles bands that led to the formation of Guns N’ Roses, "the band no one wanted to see succeed except the people who were directly involved in it." He also discusses collaborating with Michael Jackson, Carole King, reuniting with GNR, and his recent projects with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. The interview begins at 19:12.

On January 9, 2019, Universal Music Japan will release Conspiracy Series Volume 1 by Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. This greatest hits collection will feature 13 songs, and can be pre-ordered at this location. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"World On Fire"

"One Last Thrill"

"30 Years To Life"

"Apocalyptic Love"

"Sahara" (feat.Koshi Inaba)

"Doctor Alibi" (feat. Lemmy Kilmister)

"Watch This" (feat. Dave Grohl and Duff McKagan)

"Bad Rain"

"You’re A Lie"

"Too Far Gone"

"Crucify The Dead" (feat. Ozzy Osbourne)

"Shadow Life"

"Mind Your Manners"

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' 2019 Tour Dates:

January

8 - Hard Rock Coliseum - Singapore, Singapore

10 - GMM Live House - Bankok, Thailand

13 - YES 24 Live Hall - Gwangjin-gu, South Korea

15 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan

17 - Studio Coast - Tokyo, Japan

20 - Beijing Exhibition Hall - Beijing, China

22 - Modernsky Lab - Shanghai, China

25 - Baypark Arena - Tauranga, New Zealand

26 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

28 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

30 - Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre - Brisbane, Australia

February

1 - Margaret Court Arena - Melbourne, Australia

3 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany

9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

22 - Zenith - Paris, France

23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

March

3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal

May

5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru

10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina

14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina

15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina

17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina

18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina

21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil

29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil

June

1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil

3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil

7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany

8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland

14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom

16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria

19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany

22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium

25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

26 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia

July

9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel