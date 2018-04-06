SLASH, NANCY WILSON To Perform At Los Angeles Zoo Association's 2018 Beastly Ball

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, along with Nancy Wilson from Heart, will play the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's 2018 Beastly Ball on May 19th, commemorating National Endangered Species Day. Further details can be found here.

The 2017 Beastly Ball - which also featured a performance by GN'R guitarist Slash - raised $2.5 million to support the Zoo’s local and global conservation and education initiatives; a recap video can be seen below.