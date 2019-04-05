SLASH On GUNS N' ROSES Reunion - "There’s A Certain Dynamic In The Three Of Us Together"

Since 2016, Slash has been taking the stage alongside Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for the first time since his first stint with Guns N' Roses came to an end in 1994.

In a new interview with Guitar.com, Slash reveals what it felt like to step back out on stage with GN'R for the first time in over two decades.

“Oh man, it was overwhelming - it was so cool,” Slash enthuses. “Because it was a long time - we’re talking more than 20 years from the last show in 1994... it was 22 years since the last time we’d played together. And obviously I’d played with Duff [since then] but there’s a certain dynamic in the three of us together. It was awesome, and it’s a really great experience.”

The former wife of Slash is selling off exotic and erotic items from their 14 years of marriage.

Julien's Auctions announced the collection from Slash and Perla Hudson's Beverly Hills estate will be part of next month's Music Icons auction. The items feature Slash's signature look including a black custom-made bowler hat, a signed top hat and his black leather motorcycle jacket with the printed image of Jimi Hendrix on the back.

The auction will feature some of their wedding items including Perla's beaded and sequin top hat wedding veil and their wedding cake topper. There's also a bronze and leather spanking bench.

The auction will take place online and at New York's Hard Rock Cafe on May 17 and 18. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Youth Emerging Stronger charity.

Guns N’ Roses, notorious for their larger-than-life, bombastic shows that engulf every fan, are the first act to be announced for the return of Louder Than Life. This year the festival will be headed to its new home at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center on Friday, September 27, Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

This will mark the debut of the Guns N’ Roses lineup at the Louder Than Life festival and is the first appearance for the rock giants since performing in Hawaii in December 2018 in association with the Andy Irons Foundation. Sending fans into a frenzy since the Not In This Lifetime Tour kickoff in 2016, Guns N’ Roses has the number 2 highest grossing tour of all time, and has performed an astounding 150+ shows for over 5 million fans to date in stadiums, arenas and as part of festivals worldwide.

"There are only a handful of bands through the years whose music not only resonates with fans, but changes the entire face of rock ‘n' roll. Guns N' Roses is one of those true icons,” says festival producer Danny Wimmer. “Every year we want to come back bigger and better, and we can't wait to welcome Axl, Slash, Duff and the rest of GN'R to the Louder Than Life stage."

The full Louder Than Life lineup will be announced on Monday, April 8, the same day as tickets go on sale at 9 AM, ET at the following price levels:

- 3-Day Weekend General Admission: starting at $149.50 + fees

- 3-Day Mint Experience VIP: starting at $449.50 + fees

- 3-Day Top Shelf VIP: $1,399.50 + fees

- Single Day General Admission: starting at $69.50 + fees

- Single Day VIP: starting at $199.50 + fees

Visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com for full details.