SLASH On Hollywood Club The Troubadour - "I Would Hate For This Place To Close Down"

Because of forced closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 90% of independent music venues are on the verge of closing forever if they do not receive funding in the next few months.

NIVA - National Independent Venue Association - has launched the Emergency Relief Fund to raise money, so these venues don’t go away forever. The fund will be administered by The Giving Back Fund; a separate non-profit that will oversee the application process for venues to receive grants from the Emergency Relief Fund.

Live music venues were the first to close, and will be the last to reopen.

In the video below, Slash shares his life-long relationship attending, playing, and returning to The Troubadour for a Guns N’ Roses reunion tour.

Independent music venues nationwide need the #SaveOurStagesAct passed in order to keep them from closing permanently. Go to SaveOurStages.com for further details.