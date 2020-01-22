SLASH On New GUNS N' ROSES Music - "There’s Material And There’s Recording And There’s Shit Going On, But We’re Not Really Sure What We’re Doing With It"

In a new interview with Guitar.com, Slash discusses his new Gibson collection and developing the new range, and how the dynamic of the company has changed since it emerged from bankruptcy. He also offered a few words on new music from Guns N' Roses. An excerpt follows:

Asked if there is anything to share about a new Guns N' Roses album, Slash responds: “There’s been no definitive answer on anything and I’ll just keep keep to that. Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now. It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

When Guitar.com's Josh Gardner points out that the music industry in 2020 is a lot different to the last time Guns N' Roses made a record, Slash adds: “Yeah! And there’s a handful people who said, ’Yeah, make a record and go old school’. And there’s a handful of people that are like, ’We don’t even know what buying a record is any more!’”

