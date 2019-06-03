SLASH On Next Wave Of Rock Stars - "It Seems Like There's A Real Attitude And A Real Hunger To Do Something That's Got Some Balls"; Video

Slash recently sat down with Guitar Interactive Magazine editor, Jonathan Graham, for an exclusive interview ahead of a sold out Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators show on the recent UK tour. Watch below:

Upcoming Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators tour dates are listed below.

June

3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil

7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany

9 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

10 - Pinkpop Festival - Landgraff, Netherlands

12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland

14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom

16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria

19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany

20 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

27 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia

30 - Esso-Servigliano - Servigliano, Italy

July

1 - Auditorium Stranvinski @ 2M2C - Montreux, Switzerland

3 - estival De Nimes - Nimes, France

4 - Eurockeennes - Sermamagny, France

6 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy

9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando