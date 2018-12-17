SLASH Pays Tribute To WILLIE BASSE With THE BEATLES, LED ZEPPELIN Covers; Video

Celebrating Willie Basse: A Night Of Music & Stories, took place on December 14th at Boardner's in Hollywood, California. Willie Basse, best known for his role as bassist/frontman for legendary metalheads Black Sheep, passed away back in October at 62 years of age after a battle with cancer.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash made an appearance at the Celebrating Willie Basse event, joining other musicians for covers of The Beatles' "Come Together" and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love". Video footage can be seen below: