SLASH PUPPET - Studs & Gems Compilation Coming Soon

On October 19, 1989 a little known band by the name of Slash Puppet hit the stage at the now legendary Rock 'N' Roll Heaven in Toronto to a capacity crowd and laid a musical foundation that continues to resonate with fans the world over until this very day.

On this, the 30th anniversary of that inaugural show, Slash Puppet vocalist Mif (Anthony J. Mifsud) has announced the soon to be released Studs & Gems, that will feature a compilation of the band's very best songs! Stay tuned for further details, the cover art can be seen below.

(Band photo by Andrew MacNaughton)