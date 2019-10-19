SLASH PUPPET - Studs & Gems Compilation Coming Soon

October 19, 2019, 19 minutes ago

news slash puppet hard rock

SLASH PUPPET - Studs & Gems Compilation Coming Soon

On October 19, 1989 a little known band by the name of Slash Puppet hit the stage at the now legendary Rock 'N' Roll Heaven in Toronto to a capacity crowd and laid a musical foundation that continues to resonate with fans the world over until this very day.

On this, the 30th anniversary of that inaugural show, Slash Puppet vocalist Mif (Anthony J. Mifsud) has announced the soon to be released Studs & Gems, that will feature a compilation of the band's very best songs! Stay tuned for further details, the cover art can be seen below.

(Band photo by Andrew MacNaughton)

 



Featured Audio

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews