SLASH's Son LONDON HUDSON Says Dad Is Happy To Be Back With GUNS N' ROSES - "He Seems Really Excited To Play, That He’s Able To Do What He Loves With The Guys That He Loves"; Audio

Slash’s 15-year old son London Hudson and his Classless Act bandmate Nico Tsangaris were recently interviewed on the Appetite For Distortion podcast, reports Alternative Nation.

London says his father is excited to be back with Axl Rose in Guns N’ Roses. “He seems really excited to play, that he’s able to do what he loves with the guys that he loves. It’s cool, because a lot of the Velvet Revolver stuff I don’t remember how he was acting, but you can tell he’s excited every show. He’s nervous before every show to play. He does his 20 minutes of solitutde before the shows, still.”

Listen below:

My Favorite Riff ended on a high note - in the last episode bassist Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe, Sixx:A.M.) sits down with his good friend Slash. They talk about their shared love for Aerosmith, learning Led Zeppelin riffs, and the joy of being a musician.

Watch the episode below: