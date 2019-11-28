SLASH Talks Getting Sober - "You Have To Come To Terms With The Fact That You're Beyond Repair; You Have To Have That Clarity" (Audio)

Guesting on BBC Radio 5, Guns N' Roses guitar icon Slash talks about The Conspirators, Myles Kennedy, Guns N' Roses, touring, his book, dying, being sober, his childhood, dinosaurs and zoos.

Slash on getting sober: "I got sober in 2006; 13 years ago. It was definitely not easy. First, you have to come to terms with the fact that you're beyond repair; your addictions or whatever have gotten to the point where you're not enjoying yourself and you're not really functional, and so on and so forth. And you have to have that clarity, which is hard. Once you have that, you have to keep reminding yourself of that so that you can start. What you want to do is try and have a different kind of existence and it just takes a lot of work to get there. I wouldn't be doing anything like what I have been doing for the last 13 years if I was still going like I was. I probably wouldn't be here, most likely."

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - Living The Dream Tour captures the band’s incendiary concert performance on their sold-out 2019 tour. Shot on location in front of a rabid crowd at London’s legendary Hammersmith Apollo. Living The Dream Tour was released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio, worldwide on September 20.

Watch "The Call Of The Wild" from the release, below:

Living The Dream Tour features Slash & Co. roaring through a highly charged 2-hour set of tracks from all four of Slash’s solo albums. The set includes “Call Of The Wild” “Driving Rain,” “By The Sword,” “Back From Cali,” “Starlight,” “World On Fire” and “Anastasia.” There’s a searing live version of “Shadow Life,” as well as “We Are All Gonna Die” and “Doctor Alibi,” during which lead singer Myles Kennedy switches vocal duties with bassist Todd Kerns.

Slash tears up the Hammersmith Apollo with staggering solos while dropping giant slabs of riffs with casual ease, delivering the essence of rock ‘n’ roll in this show. You can see it, hear it and feel it. “Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it’s euphoric,” Slash states. “I just love it…London kicks ass.”

DVD/Blu-ray bonus feature: Live In London mini-documentary, including interview with Slash and Myles, plus behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

Tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Halo"

"Standing In The Sun"

"Ghost"

"Back From Cali"

"My Antidote"

"Serve You Right"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"Shadow Life"

"We’re All Gonna Die"

"Doctor Alibi"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Wicked Stone"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Driving Rain"

"By The Sword"

"Nightrain"

"Starlight"

"You’re A Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Avalon"

"Anastasia"

"Ghost" video:

"Shadow Life" video:

“Anastasia” video:

Extended trailer:

Photo by Aaron Small