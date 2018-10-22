SLASH Talks GUNS N' ROSES Performing VELVET REVOLVER's "Slither" Live - "It Was Great Being Up There Performing That Song, Since SCOTT WEILAND Had Always Thought We Should Get Back Together"

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash recently guested on the syndicated Theresa Rockface radio show. He discussed his solo career and working with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, and reuniting with G'N'R.

On Guns N' Roses performing Velver Revolver's hit song "Slither" on the Not In This Lifetime tour:

Slasgh: "It was cool to do it. In a way, I think it was sort of cathartic for Duff (McKagan) and I to be doing it. Scott (Weiland) was always very supportive of the idea of Guns getting back together, and I was such the anti-Guns guy. I have to be honest. It was just me being stubborn and whatnot, so it was great being up there performing that song, something that we did with Scott, and he had always thought that we should get back together; it had a combination of little things to it."

Guns N’ Roses and their outrageously successful Not In This Lifetime Tour have dominated the globe and are continuing the incredible whirlwind by announcing their first show ever in the state of Hawaii.

The Southern California rock band will bring one of the most ambitious tours in rock & roll to the paradise city of Honolulu, playing for thousands of fans at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, December 8th. The historic show will be a can’t miss event for fans all across the Hawaiian islands and the entire west coast of the US.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 12th at 10 AM, HST at Ticketmaster.com and at the Aloha Stadium box office.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the Not In This Lifetime Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, October 8th at 10 AM, HST until Thursday, October 11th at 9 PM, HST through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details visit citiprivatepass.com.

Upcoming tour dates:

November

3 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mother Of All Festivals (Parque Fundidora)

8 - Jakarta, Indonesia - GBK Stadium

11 - Manila, Philippines - Philippine Arena

14 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon

17 - Taipei, Taiwan - Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium

20 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena

21 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Asia World Expo Arena

25 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Du Arena

29 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FNB Stadium

December

8 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Aloha Stadium