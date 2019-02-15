SLASH Talks GUNS N' ROSES - "There's Material And Stuff Going On Already For A New Record"

Speaking with Japanese metal media legend Masa Itoh for TVK's Rock City, guitarist Slash revealed there is a possibility of a new Guns N' Roses album somewhere down the line.

Slash: "Axl, Duff, myself and Richard (Fortus / guitars) have all talked about... there's material and stuff going on already for a new record. It's just, with Guns N' Roses, you don't go, 'Oh, there is a plan, and it's gonna be like this...' because that's not how it works. So, basically, the only real answer to give is we're hoping to put a new record out, and we'll just see what happens when it happens."

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are hitting the road this summer in support of their new album, Living The Dream. North American dates are listed below.

Dates:

July

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando