SLASH Talks Signature Gibson Custom Firebird Guitars (Video)

Guns N' Roses guitar icon Slash released new Gibson signature Firebird guitars on September 7th, 2017, one model in black and the other in white. he talks about the guitars in the clip below.

Slash requested that the new signature models augment the Firebird template with Les Paul features, including Les Paul wiring, two Seymour Duncan Slash APH humbuckers (spaced like their LP equivalents) and a solid figured maple cap. There are two aged nitrocellulose finish options and the Gibson Custom Shop has only produced 25 of each, with the signed Trans White option retailing at a premium.

The models had been in the works for some time, given the top-hatted one’s use of a Firebird for The Seeker during GNR’s 2016 reunion dates. The guitars are available in Trans White and Trans Black at a cost of $7,699 US and $6,199 US respectively.

Gibson Brands, the world’s leading music lifestyle company, announced it has appointed guitar superstar Slash as Global Brand Ambassador, the first such designation in the company’s history. As part of the new role with Gibson, Slash is developing new products with three of its celebrated guitar brands, Gibson Custom, Gibson and Epiphone. Details of new products and exclusive content will be announced beginning later this month. Throughout his career, Slash has embodied Gibson’s values of quality, prestige and innovation and has brought the indelible sound and style of Gibson guitars to new heights of popularity and recognition over the last 30 years.

“We are thrilled to recognize Slash as Gibson’s first Global Brand Ambassador,” said Henry Juszkiewicz, chairman and CEO of Gibson Brands. “Slash embodies the characteristics of creativity, passion and excellence that are so closely aligned with Gibson and we are very proud of the friendship and mutual success we have shared together for over 30 years. We are also very excited about the future products we will be announcing soon.”

"It's an honor to be Gibson's first Global Brand Ambassador,” said Slash. “I've been working with Gibson since the early days of my professional career and playing Gibson guitars since before that. I'm proud of the creative relationship we've developed over the years."

Slash joined Guns N’ Roses in 1985 in Los Angeles and quickly rose to international fame by the summer of 1987 with the release of the band’s debut LP Appetite For Destruction, which has sold over 30 million albums and became one of the best-selling rock albums of all time. Slash’s signature sound and epic solos were recorded with several of his favorite Gibson guitars, which introduced an entirely new generation to the power and passion of music delivered through those instruments. Over the past three decades, Slash has collaborated closely with Gibson and the company’s CEO, Henry Juszkiewicz on several projects including product development, marketing, live events and supporting charitable initiatives with the Gibson Foundation.