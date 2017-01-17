SLASH, TOMMY LEE, WHITE ZOMBIE, ALICE IN CHAINS, SOUNDGARDEN And Others Featured In Greatest Hits Photo Retrospective; To Debut In Los Angeles In February

Greatest Hits, the premiere art retrospective, is a photography exhibition and auction with live music celebrating the work of legendary Los Angeles photographer Chris Cuffaro. Greatest Hits will open in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 2nd with a press viewing 7 PM, VIP party and opening reception 7:30 - 8:30 PM and a public viewing from 8:30 - 11:00 PM at Gibson Brands in West Hollywood (8801 Sunset Blvd, former Tower Records space). Greatest Hits tickets are available to the public viewing, to register click here.

The Greatest Hits show will feature over sixty different photographs - fifteen, large 60x60 photographs as well as over-sixty 24x24 images in limited and numbered quantities - including: Alice in Chains, Bad Brains, Ben Harper, Brian Wilson, Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder, Elvis Costello, Fiona Apple, George Harrison, George Michael, Gwen Stefani, Henry Rollins, Ice Cube, Ice-T, Iggy Pop, INXS, Jackson Browne, Jane's Addiction, John Lydon, Nick Cave, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder, Phil Collins, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slash, Social Distortion, Soundgarden, Steve Jones, Terence Trent D'Arby, The Afghan Whigs, The Game, Tommy Lee, White Zombie, Willie Nelson and more. The night will feature musical performances from emerging LA artists including: Givers & Takers, Josh Todd, Lauren Ruth Ward, Particle Kid, The Palms, DJ's Fred Sablan and Jeordie White and more.

100% of the proceeds from artwork sales for Greatest Hits will benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a charity providing financial assistance to all types of career musicians who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability or age-related problems. For more information, visit sweetrelief.org.

Greatest Hits is a premiere retrospective celebrating the work of veteran photographer Chris Cuffaro. Over the past 30 years, Chris has worked with celebrated musicians and A-list entertainers help them define their public image, while establishing his reputation as one of the most respected photographers in the entertainment industry. Cuffaro consistently captures the "real" person behind the famous face and brings a new level of emotional depth to the two dimensional art form of photography. To share his story, Chris has chosen over 100 photographs that represent the most iconic images, artists and moments in his career - his Greatest Hits. The Los Angeles exhibition will be an experience as visceral as rock n' roll itself, featuring oversize prints, exclusive musical performances and a host of tastemakers and influencers from the entertainment, art, media and pop culture spheres, staged in a completely non-traditional environment.

For more information, head to cuffarohits.com.

(All photos - Chris Cuffaro)