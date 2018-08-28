SLASHER DAVE – ACID WITCH Frontman To Release Frights Album On Halloween; “Fulzzi” Track Streaming

20 Buck Spin presents Frights, the new album by Slasher Dave, set for release this Halloween season. The album's first single "Fulzzi" is streaming below.

Slasher Dave, the formidable frontman of Detroit's Acid Witch, and 20 Buck Spin have united forces to bring a special treat for this year's Halloween loot bag. On Frights, his fourth solo record, Slasher Dave introduces a heavier side to the instrumental synth album world. Terrifying industrial rhythms pulse through a stark electronic soundscape of analog synthesizers, pounding bass, distorted guitars, warped lo-fi horror samples and sedulous sound design. The entire album is written, recorded, mixed, and produced by Slasher Dave, and, as with his past solo releases, he handled all artwork and design as well.

Timed for release as All Hallow's Eve approaches, Slasher Dave's Frights is as creepy as it is entertaining. These twelve nightmares of deranged horror-synth are sure to send chills down the spine on Halloween but will fulfill any horror fiends' lust for the strange and unusual year around.

With the debut of the track "Fulzzi" Slasher Dave delves, "'Fulzzi' started out as more of a Fabio Frizzi influenced track with the Mellotron and repeating kick drum pattern but morphed into a heavier track along the way. The samples are warped and glitchy. I don't write with modular synth too much but there is a modular patch at the beginning, middle, end, and in the background of the heavier parts if you listen closely, just enough to add a little flavor and rawness to the track, and there's a little bit of guitar and amp feedback I blended together to make that heavy pumping effect. A perfect introduction to Frights."

Frights will see release through 20 Buck Spin on LP, CD, and digital formats - including an exclusive glow-in-the-dark vinyl version available only through 20 Buck Spin mailorder - on October 26th. Watch for additional audio premieres, album preorders, and more to be issued over the weeks ahead.

Tracklisting:

“Corpse Magician”

“Frights”

“Death Chamber”

“In The Dark It Glows”

“Shrieks And Creaks”

“Fulzzi”

“Blue Labyrinth (Fogmaze)”

“Strobe Room”

“Let The Creeps Inside”

“Video 1 (Late Fees)”

“Asylum Head”

“Neon Shadows”

