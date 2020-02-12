SLAUGHTER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire St. Charles, Illinois Show Posted

On February 1st, '90s rockers Slaughter performed at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL. Fan filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night, which conisisted of songs from the band's first two albums Stick It To Ya (1990) and The Wild Life (1992), was as follows:

"Mad About You"

"Burnin' Bridges"

"Spend My Life"

"Immigrant Song" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"Eye To Eye"

"Days Gone By"

"The Wild Life"

"Real Love"

"Fly To The Angels"

"Up All Night"

Slaughter have released a total of five studio albums. Their last release was Back To Reality in 1999.