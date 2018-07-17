SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL – “Chronic Slaughter” Drum Playthrough Video Streaming

UK / Russia metallers Slaughter To Prevail have released a drum playthrough video for the track “Chronic Slaughter”, taken from their debut album, Misery Sermon, released in May 2017 via Sumerian Records.

Slaughter To Prevail, hailing from the United Kingdom and Russia, was started in July of 2014 and quickly made themselves well known in the music scene. With only having released two songs, the band did a full tour across Europe and Russia supporting the mighty Ingested, playing for hundreds of people a night. Slaughter To Prevail’s brutal mix of extreme metal, deathcore, intense vocals, and violently heavy breakdowns showed they were a force to be reckoned with from the start.