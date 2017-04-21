SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL - “Chronic Slaughter” Music Video Posted

Slaughter To Prevail are set to release their debut full-length album, Misery Sermon, on May 5th through Sumerian Records. A video for the album track “Chronic Slaughter” is available for streaming below.

The album is currently available to fans for pre-order at this location and comes in multiple bundles including limited edition vinyl available in “Kill Room Clear” and “Burial Brown” with only 250 pressed for each color. While vinyl ships out in June, fans will receive a digital download of the album on street date (May 5th) via email.

Slaughter To Prevail, hailing from the United Kingdom and Russia, was started in July of 2014 and quickly made themselves well known in the music scene. With only having released two songs, the band did a full tour across Europe and Russia supporting the mighty Ingested, playing for hundreds of people a night. Slaughter To Prevail’s brutal mix of extreme metal, deathcore, intense vocals, and violently heavy breakdowns showed they were a force to be reckoned with from the start.

Making quick time, the band caught the attention of Sumerian Records. After re-releasing their acclaimed EP Chapters of Misery and touring across the United States on the Summer Slaughter Tour 2016, Slaughter To Prevail headed straight in to the studio to start work on their first full-length album. After months of writing furiously, Misery Sermon was born.

Guitarist Jack Simmons comments on the band’s new album: "I am really ecstatic to finally release Misery Sermon, after we put so much hard work into it we know that it has surpassed our previous work & defines the sound we were hoping to achieve with it."

Tracklisting:

“Misery Sermon”

“Russian Hate”

“Chronic Slaughter”

“King”

“Failed Hope”

“Born To Die”

“666”

“The Hell In Man”

“Malice Of Rites”

“Below”

“Cultural Ills”

“Chronic Slaughter” video:

“King” video:

Tour dates:

April

21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

22 - San Diego, CA - Soma

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

27 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 30

28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

29 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar

30 - Houston, TX - Walter's

May

2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

3 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth

4 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *Hell

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

6 - Clarksville, TN - Warehouse

7 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

11 - New York, NY - Studio at Webster Hall

12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Hall

13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

17 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot

18 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater