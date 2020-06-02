SLAVES TO FASHION Continue Celebration Of Metal With "Thrash Of The Titans"; Lyric Video

Norwegian band, Slaves To Fashion, continues to honour 50 years of heavy metal. In 2020 the band is releasing a new song every month that is inspired by and pays tribute to the different time periods and sub-genres of heavy metal. All the songs will become the album, The History Of Heavy Metal.

The band's fourth single, "Thrash Of The Titans", is now released. The song is a tribute to the fast, furious and neck-wrecking thrash metal. The genre was spearheaded by bands like Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax and became the most popular of the extreme metal genres in the 1980's.

"Thrash Of The Titans" was mixed by Flemming Rasmussen who produced three of the classic Metallica albums from the same decade and the lyrics of the song references the classic thrash metal album titles.

The new single succeeds the songs "1970", "The Priest Of Maidenhead" and "Sex, Drugs & Rock 'N' Roll" in the album project. The next single will be released in June and honours different types of extreme metal.

Check out the lyric video for "Thrash Of The Titans" below: