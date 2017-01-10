SLAYER - 6-Page Preview For Repentless #1 Comic Posted

Legendary heavy metal band Slayer has teamed up with Metalocalypse writer Jon Schnepp and Twilight Zone artist Guiu Vilanova for a three-issue Dark Horse Comics series, Slayer: Repentless, with covers by Eisner Award-winning British comics artist Glenn Fabry. The first issue, with a variant cover by Eric Powell (The Goon, Hillbilly), is scheduled for release on January 25th, 2017. Check out a 6-page preview at RollingStone.com.

Slayer: Repentless #1 (of 3) is available for pre-order on the Dark Horse website (variant cover below).

"It's been my honor to chronicle the bloody road trip that is the Slayer comic series from Dark Horse/Nuclear Blast," said writer Jon Schnepp. "Using the band's music and lyrics from their three decades of albums, while crossing over and through the Repentless music videos by BJ McDonnell, I have woven a tale of betrayal, hate, perspective, loyalty, family, and murder that will need to be experienced through the comic books' pages."

With its story of a raging road trip down a bloodstained highway, a tale of the doomed and the damned, the Slayer: Repentless series is an expansion of Slayer's Repentless videos, written and directed by BJ McDonnell (Hatchet III).

(Photo - Martin Hausler)