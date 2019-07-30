SLAYER, ANTHRAX And Others Featured In Heavy Montréal 2019 Day 2 Recap Video

On July 27 and 28 (and July 26 with Heavy In The City), Montreal was the epicentre of the heavy metal universe with the unforgettable 10th anniversary of Heavy Montréal presented by Black Label. It was the perfect way to celebrate the fact that recently Montréal’s city council unanimously adopted a declaration which states that Montreal is a “city of excellence” for heavy metal.

This year was also the return to the newly renovated festival site at Espace 67 of Parc Jean-Drapeau, and fans turned out in droves to experience the kind of metal mayhem that can only be delivered by a festival of this calibre. With over 50 bands playing 4 stages over 2 full days, there was something for everyone, including bone crushing sets from some festival favourites and some newcomers to Montreal’s metal mecca.

A recap video of Day 2 (Sunday, July 28) can be seen below:

Watch the Day 1 recap below: