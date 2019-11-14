SLAYER - Dean Guitars Release Dean USA KERRY KING V; Only 50 Guitars Available

Dean Guitars recently announced the addition of thrash-punk legend, Kerry King of Slayer, to its artist roster. Now available is the USA Kerry King V Limited Edition.

Only 50 guitars are available. Complete details and ordering information can be found here.

On his partnership with Dean Guitars, Kerry King said: "I'm super stoked to be part of the Dean Guitars family. This has been an insane long time coming! Together we're going to create some amazing guitars that Dean, Slayer, and Kerry King fans will be as excited as I am to play them. It's gonna be a wild ride for years to come!"

Dean Guitars President and CEO, Evan Rubinson said, "We are thrilled to welcome one of the most iconic guitarists in the world to the Dean family. Our partnership with Kerry King couldn't be a more perfect fit - a legendary metal guitar player and a legendary metal guitar company, collaborating to bring our fans something the world has never before seen."

Slayer's founding guitarist Kerry King is one of the most instantly recognizable and well-respected musicians in thrash/punk/metal, and over the past near 40-years, has pioneered some of the most brutal and revolutionary music ever created. King wrote or co-wrote some of Slayer's most beloved songs including "Mandatory Suicide," "Repentless," "Hell Awaits," "Disciple," and "Raining Blood." Known for his allegiance to the Oakland Raiders, his love of snakes, and his taste for Jagermeister, King is outspoken, opinionated and authentic to the core.