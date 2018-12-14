SLAYER – Drum-Cam Footage Of PAUL BOSTAPH Performing “Blood Red” Streaming

Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph has uploaded drum-cam footage performing the classic Seasons Of The Abyss track, “Blood Red”, from the SSE Arena in London.

With Leg Three: Europe of Slayer's Final World Tour having wrapped up this past Saturday, dates in Australia, Japan, the South Pacific, and the final European dates announced in the past weeks, today Slayer announces Leg Five: North America of its Final World Tour.

Maintaining the band's ethos of "play as many places as possible to make it easier for everyone to see the band one last time," Leg Five will kick off May 2nd at the Ak-Chin Amphitheatre in Phoenix AZ and see the band performing 16 shows across the Southern states and then up the east coast, culminating at the Xfinity Center Amphitheatre in Mansfield, MA on May 25th. Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse will support Slayer on all Leg Five dates. Special Slayer VIP Packages will be available for all dates; those details are accessible here.

Also today, Episode 3 of the Slayer Looks Back On 37 Years video interview series is released. Tom Araya and Kerry King talk about getting their first record deal and the release of Show No Mercy; Tom, Kerry and Paul Bostaph remember Paul's first meeting with the band and his subsequent audition to be Slayer's drummer. Check out the clip below:

With still more dates coming - it's a big world and it takes time to transverse it - confirmed 2019 dates for Slayer's Final World Tour can be found here. Leg Five: North America dates are listed below.

May (with Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse)

2 - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, NM

5 - UTEP/Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

7 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

8 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

10 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

11 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Florida

13 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - Merriweasther Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

16 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

17 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS

19 - DTE Energy Music Center - Clarkston, MI

20 - Covel Centre - Youngstown, OH

22 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

As announced earlier today, Slayer will headline the 2019 edition of Heavy Montréal, presented by Black Label, taking over Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 27th and 28th. Details and festival passes at heavymontreal.com.

(Photo - Troy Fisher)