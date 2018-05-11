SLAYER - European Leg Of Final World Tour Confirmed; LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX And OBITUARY To Support (Video Trailer)
May 11, 2018, an hour ago
On January 23rd, Slayer announced that it would wrap up its 37 years together with one last tour around the globe. Dates for the European leg of the tour, with special guests Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Obituary, have now been confirmed.
Tickets for the shows are available at slayer.net/tour, and a new video trailer can be found below.
Dates:
November
1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
3 - London, England - Wembley Arena
5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
7 - Birmingham, England - BCA
9 - Manchester, England - Arena
10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena
12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE
14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen
17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
December
2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli