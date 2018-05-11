SLAYER - European Leg Of Final World Tour Confirmed; LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX And OBITUARY To Support (Video Trailer)

On January 23rd, Slayer announced that it would wrap up its 37 years together with one last tour around the globe. Dates for the European leg of the tour, with special guests Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Obituary, have now been confirmed.

Tickets for the shows are available at slayer.net/tour, and a new video trailer can be found below.

Dates:

November

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

3 - London, England - Wembley Arena

5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

7 - Birmingham, England - BCA

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE

14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen

17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

December

2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli