SLAYER / EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT Records Solo For ROB DUKES' Upcoming GENERATION KILL Album

Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has recorded a solo for Rob Dukes' upcoming Generation Kill album, produced by Chris “Zuess” Harris. The track is called “Never Relent” and features Dukes along with Jason Velez on guitar, Max Velez on bass and Craig Cefola on drums. More details to follow.

Holt's solo was tracked at UpRock Studios in Roseville, California. He posted this to Instagram: