SLAYER / EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT's Limited Edition Paranormal Guitar Pedal Available For Pre-Order; Video Trailer

KHDK Electronics has launched a pre-order for the The Gary Holt Paranormal Parametric EQ Overdrive 2019. A video trailer can be found below.

Created with the high priest of thrash metal, Gary Holt, Paranormal is a tone shaping tool from the Underworld. Each Limited Edition Paranormal pedal is handmade, silkscreened, built in KHDK's custom shop and guitar-tested.

Paranormal is Gary’s always-on pedal, which he uses in Exodus shows and throughout the final Slayer tour to his tone from the start of his chain. The Limited Edition design is destined for tortured, tone-obsessed souls who will be claimed by its power.

“When you hear what this pedal does to a stock Marshall head, you’re gonna shit your pants.” - Gary Holt

From beaten metal the enclosure was forged in infernal flames of the underworld. When the red eyes of The Beast glow, you know that He is listening! Behold: the unholy creature glaring into your soul is Gary's very own fearsome feline, Buffy.

Paranormal delivers a hellishly wide range of EQ options normally only used in recording studios. It is evoked with the diabolic trio of all-powerful controls, MIDS, FREQ and BANDWIDTH.

“This is the tone I've been searching for for over 20 years.” - Gary Holt

