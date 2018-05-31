SLAYER / EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT Takes Part In Rock City Music Company In-Store Event; Video

On May 26th, Rock City Music Company in Livonia, Michigan held an in-store event featuring Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt. Video footage from YouTube user "kellycraig06", can be seen below.

On January 22nd, 2018, Slayer announced that it would do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and then move on.

Dates for Slayer's final world tour are listed below.

Leg One:

June

1 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT (Sold Out)

2 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

4 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA (Sold Out)

6 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

9 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

12 - Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

15 - Orlando Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

17 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - Houston, TX (Sold Out)

19 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX (Sold Out)

20 - Austin360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX (Sold Out)

Leg Two:

July

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

27 - Impact Music Festival, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, ME

29 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY

31 - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain - Scranton, PA

August

1 - Times Union Center - Albany, NY

3 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Lake, NY

4 - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

6 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

7 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

10 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

12 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

13 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR

15 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

16 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

18 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

19 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, ID

23 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR

26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

European dates:

November

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

3 - London, England - Wembley Arena

5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

7 - Birmingham, England - BCA

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE

14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen

17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

December

2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli